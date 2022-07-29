Dem Rep to Biden: Do not seek re-election in 2024, America needs Dems who will ‘step up’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Mo., revealed that he does not think President Biden should run for re-election in 2024 and that America needs “well-prepared Democrats” instead.

Phillips, a moderate Democrat who currently represents Minnesota’s 3rd congressional district, is up for re-election this fall. The candidate spoke out against the Democrat president on a radio show Thursday.

When asked if he would support a Biden re-election bid, he firmly said, “no.”

Phillips continued: “The country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats who step up.”

Phillips said he has respect for the president, but believes that the White House needs new leadership and expressed concern over the president’s age.

Biden is the oldest president in American history and would be 81 during the next president election. He has not yet announced his official reelection bid, but has said he plans to run in 2024.

Democrats, especially those competing in competitive seats, have been hesitant to endorse the president for a 2024 run.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio., who is seeking the open Ohio Senate seat, was asked by Fox News’ Sandra Smith if he would support Biden in 2024, but dodged answering the question. “I’m working on my own election and that’s all I’m focused on right now,” he said.

Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., one of the most vulnerable Democrats this cycle, was asked a similar question in a town hall. “I don’t know if he’s running in 2024 or who’s running, so I’m not going to opine on who should be president,” Malinowski said.

In early July, progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also remained ambiguous on if she would support Biden in 2024 telling CNN that, “we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it… Should he run again, I think it’s — we’ll take a look at it. Right now we need to focus on winning a majority instead of a presidential election.”

A CNN survey Thursday revealed that 75% of Democrats want someone other than Biden to be the Democratic candidate in 2024. Biden’s national approval rating hit an all-time low of his presidency low of 31% in July.

Despite the Biden administration claiming the economy was in recovery mode, data released Thursday showed the gross domestic product (GDP) dropped 0.9% in the three-month period from April through June, revealing that by definition the United States economy has entered into a technical recession.