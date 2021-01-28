Dem rep plans to introduce a resolution to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Jimmy Gomez on Wednesday announced that he plans to introduce a resolution to expel the controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, accusing Greene of previously supporting calls for “political violence” and advocating “extremism and sedition.”

The resolution would require the support of two-thirds of the members of the House to pass.

“As if it weren’t enough to amplify conspiracy theories that the September 11 attacks were an inside job and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged, a string of recent media reports has now confirmed that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama,” Gomez, D-Calif., said.

He added: “Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.”

Greene, R-Ga., was first known during her run for Congress as a supporter of the online conspiracy theory QAnon, which she later distanced herself from in an interview with Fox News in August.

She’s since earned a reputation as a bomb-thrower in Congress. She’s refused on various occasions to wear a mask, supported false allegations of widespread election fraud which resulted in her temporarily losing access to her Twitter account and most recently announced that she was filing articles of impeachment against President Biden.

Gomez’s resolution came after reports on Greene’s social media history by CNN, which apparently show the congresswoman speaking cavalierly about political violence and confronting a Parkland shooting survivor.

Greene said in a tweet that “teams of people” had managed her social media accounts over the years and that “Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views.”

“Especially the ones CNN is about to spread across the internet,” Greene said.

Axios first reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., plans to speak with the freshman congresswoman over her “deeply disturbing” past comments. It’s unclear whether that conversation has already happened or what it might entail.

Representatives for Greene and McCarthy did not immediately return requests for comment from Fox News. Neither did representatives for House Committee on Ethics Chairman Ted Deutch, D-Calif., on the expected timing and process for Gomez’s expulsion resolution.