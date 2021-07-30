A Democratic congresswoman appeared to flip the bird at a female National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) staffer while ignoring her question on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., was approached by a female NRCC staffer who was filming her while asking a question about the speaker.

In the video, Murphy ignores the question while walking past the staffer, appearing to give her a one-finger salute while pretending to scratch her head.

Fox News reached out to Murphy’s office about her apparent middle-finger gesture to the staffer but received no response.

NRCC communications director Michael McAdams slammed the House Democrat for the obscene gesture in a Friday statement to Fox News.

“House Democrats can’t handle being held accountable for their radical actions so they’re resorting to making obscene gestures at young female staffers,” McAdams said.

Murphy wasn’t the only House Democrat to get frustrated with a tracker this week.

Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., on Thursday published a video online of a confrontation she had with someone she claimed was a political tracker.

“These are my trackers — they wait outside my office daily to accost me,” Hayes wrote in a Twitter thread.

Hayes interrupted the tracker’s question about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., saying: “This is a tracker. Their only job is to stand outside of my office and to catch me.”

“We’re just trying to hold you accountable, congresswoman,” the person said.

Fox News’ Matt Wall contributed to this report.