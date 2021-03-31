Dem Rep. Bowman endorses DA candidate who pledges not to prosecute long list of crimes

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., endorsed a candidate for Manhattan district attorney who has pledged to not prosecute a long list of crimes and has called prosecution “inherently harmful.”

In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Bowman threw his support behind Tahanie Aboushi for Manhattan’s top prosecutor, becoming the latest progressive lawmaker to do so.

Bowman said in the video that much of the “abuse” that he endured from law enforcement happened when he was “a child in Manhattan,” and endorsed Aboushi for her “restorative justice lens and perspective.”

“She is all about decarceration and decriminalization, particularly for communities that have been historically targeted and marginalized,” said Bowman. “She can keep us safe with her vision and her reimagining of public safety and public health.”

TLAIB BACKING LEFT-WING DA CANDIDATE WHO WANTS 20-YEAR SENTENCE CAP, SAYS PROSECUTION ‘INHERENTLY HARMFUL’

In text accompanying the video, Bowman wrote that district attorneys have the ability to “change our justice system” and called Aboushi’s campaign focuses “revolutionary.”

“I’m endorsing Tahanie Aboushi for Manhattan District Attorney,” wrote Bowman. “DAs have the power to change our justice system – and with Tahanie’s focus on decarceration and decriminalization, it’s going to be revolutionary.”

The DA candidate has put her support behind a plethora of left-wing proposals, releasing a plan promising a 20-year sentence cap for crimes and an “Arrest Review Unit” designed to reject potential prosecution for multiple crimes.

She also released a previous plan in which she wrote that “prosecution is inherently harmful” and promised to reduce “that harm” with each of her decisions as top cop.

LIVE UPDATES: DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL RESUMES AS MINNEAPOLIS FIREFIGHTER WHO WITNESSED GEORGE FLOYD ARREST RETURNS

Aboushi has been previously endorsed by Squad-member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., as well as former “Sex in the City” actress Cynthia Nixon and controversial activist Linda Sarsour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Progressive calls taking aim at law enforcement and calling to defund the police have grown since the slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

The trial against Derek Chauvin for the killing began on Monday, with the former police officer facing charges of second- and third-degree murder, as well as manslaughter.