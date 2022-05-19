Dem Rep. Beatty blames White supremacy for Dallas Korean hair salon shooting, but suspect is Black

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) blamed White supremacy for last week’s shooting at a Dallas Korean hair salon, but the suspect charged with carrying out the attack is Black.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, made the claim at a Thursday press conference outside the Capitol that saw House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in attendance.

“On Monday, three people in a Korean-owned hair salon in Dallas were gunned by yet another White supremacy replacement theorist,” Beatty said to the assembled crowd.

“We are sick of the pipeline from racist rhetoric to racist violence,” Beatty continued.

In addition to botching the date of the shooting, Beatty got a key detail wrong about the “White supremacy replacement theorist” charged with attacking the Dallas salon: the suspect is Black.

Beatty’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Jeremy Smith, 37, was booked into the Dallas County jail and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He allegedly walked into the Hair World Salon on May 11 and opened fire on the seven people inside with a .22 caliber rifle, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters.

Smith got off 13 shots before fleeing into a minivan, he said.

The FBI said it is investigating the shooting as a hate crime. Surveillance video captured Smith’s van with specific details and determined it to be a 2004 Honda Odyssey, authorities said.

An arrest warrant affidavit said Smith drove the minivan with a paper license plate that matched several of the numbers seen by witnesses. He also admitted to being in the area on the day of the shooting, Fox Dallas reported. A vehicle crash that occurred two years ago with an Asian male resulted in him having panic attacks and “delusions” when around people of Asian descent, Garcia said.

Smith was also fired from his previous job at an Ulta Beauty warehouse for attacking his Asian boss, the document states.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed reporting.