Dem House candidate’s resurfaced posts call for trans children to have ‘free’ access to medical services

A Democratic candidate for Congress in Florida is being criticized for pushing “radical gender ideology” after resurfaced social media posts show him advocating for children to receive gender transition treatment.

“Banning health care for any human being is a violation of human rights,” Josh Weil, Democratic candidate for Congress in FL-06 posted on X, then known as Twitter, in March 2021.

“#TransRightsAreHumanRights and while we’re at it #MedicareForAll so that all trans children have free, and safe access to the medical services they need.”

Weil was responding to a post from the ACLU that said, “BREAKING: Arkansas has become the first state to ban health care for trans youth.”

In another post, Weil objected to a bill in Iowa that, according to the user he responded to, “would require teachers to give parents 7-days notice if they plan to ask their kids about their preferred pronouns.”

“In addition to all the harm this will do to trans and enby youth, this bill will 100% result in a loss of teachers,” Weil posted on X . “Every time, in every state, whenever lawmakers try to drop their baggage and bs on teachers, teachers leave.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Weil campaign but did not receive a response.

“Democrats have learned absolutely nothing,” NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole told Fox News Digital.

“Not only are they lighting donors’ money on fire by investing in a district where they have no path to victory, but they’re also choosing to invest in a candidate who has pushed radical gender ideology that is wildly unpopular with voters. Josh Weil is so dangerous, even AOC and David Hogg – the vice chair of the DNC – are running from him.”

Weil, a public school teacher from Orlando, is running against Republican State Sen. Randy Fine to replace former GOP Rep. Michael Waltz, who moved into the Trump administration to serve as the president’s national security adviser.

Early voting has started in the election, which will be held on Tuesday, April 1.