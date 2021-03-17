Dem governors who followed Cuomo's nursing home policy should face investigation: Rep. Stefanik

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends” that Democratic governors in other states should be investigated for their nursing home policies, along with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

ELISE STEFANIK: “Well, they should face investigations, and again as you remember the mainstream media was holding Governor Cuomo up as you know this bright, shining light. New Yorkers knew otherwise, particularly the thousands of New Yorkers who lost loved ones.

So, unfortunately, Democratic governors across the country, rather than abide by CDC and CMS guidelines, followed Governor Cuomo’s illegal edict forcing nursing homes to take positive COVID patients. So those governors should face investigations.

And I want to point out, Janice Dean is right. When you asked her about the smearing tactics by this governor, Janice and many of her fellow advocates have face this. This is not new from Governor Cuomo this is who he is. This is how they function and it’s fundamentally an abuse of power.”

