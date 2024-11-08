Dem governor threatens to use ‘every tool’ to fight back against Trump-era deportations

Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey says that her state police will “absolutely not” be cooperating with the expected mass deportation effort by the incoming Trump administration, warning that she will use “every tool in the toolbox” to “protect” residents in the blue state.

Healey was asked on MSNBC on Wednesday whether the Massachusetts State Police would assist the federal government in the mass deportation of illegal immigrants. President-elect Trump has pledged to launch the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history” to deport millions of illegal immigrants.

“Following the Eisenhower Model, we will carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history,” Trump said during the campaign.

However, Healey made her position clear.

“No. Absolutely not,” she said when asked if state police would help the administration.

“I do think it is important that we all recognize that there is going to be a lot of pressure on states and state officials. I can assure you we’re going to work hard to deliver,” she said.

Healey launched a number of lawsuits against the last Trump administration as attorney general of the state and indicated a lot of resistance could be coming in 2025, including litigation and the use of regulation and executive authority.

“Some realities need to be noted and that is in 2016, we had a different situation in the courts, and I am sure there may be litigation ahead, there is a lot of other ways people are going to act and need to act for the sake of their states and residents,” Healey said. “There’s regulatory authority and executive powers and the like, there’s legislation also within our state.

“So I think the key here is that, you know, every tool in the tool box has got to be used to protect our citizens, to protect our residents and protect our states and to hold the line on democracy and the rule of law as a basic principle.”

Massachusetts has been one of a number of states that have been overwhelmed by the migrant surge coming from the southern border.

Last year, Healey declared a state of emergency in the state due to the surge and called for federal action. She also acknowledged that the state’s policies may be a draw for migrants.

“Many of these families are migrants to Massachusetts, drawn here because we are and proudly have been a beacon to those in need,” she wrote in a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

She also blamed “a confusing tangle of immigration laws, an inability for migrants to obtain work authorization from the federal government, an increase in the number of people coming to Massachusetts, and the lack of an affordable housing supply in our state.”

Healey called for Mayorkas to press Congress and use executive action to remove barriers to work permits for migrants, “address our outdated and punitive immigration laws” and to provide additional financial assistance to the state.

Her state has also prioritized work authorizations, job training, English classes and rehousing assistance for migrants. It said earlier this year that it has helped 3,785 migrants apply for work authorization, and enrolled more than 1,100 in English classes.