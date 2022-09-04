Dem election committee chair: ‘We’re on a roll’ despite country facing ‘serious problems’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Roughly two months before the 2022 midterm elections, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., claimed that his party has momentum going into November despite the country admittedly facing “serious problems” under Democratic leadership.

Maloney, continuing a Democratic trend in an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” cited opposition to the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade as a reason why voters would side with his party in the midterms.

“We’re going to hold a majority in the House, because we have a plan to fix the problems our country is facing. The other side has only a ploy to win back power for themselves. And ripping away our constitutional freedom, our reproductive freedom has awakened millions of voters,” Maloney said, citing recent polls in New York and elsewhere.

“We’re on a roll, and we’re going to win this election.”

Host Mike Emanuel brought up problems facing the country such as inflation, high gas prices, border security, and crime in cities across the country.

“Look, those are all serious problems, and we are working on those problems,” Maloney responded. “Gas prices are down more than $1.20 a gallon in just about 70 days. That’s because the president increased supplies, went after price gouging, and released the strategic petroleum reserves.”

Maloney also touted Democratic efforts to lower prescription drug costs, while claiming that the GOP’s plan was “to expire social security and Medicare every five years.”

“No, there’s a real choice in this election,” Maloney said, “and we’re going to win that choice.”

Later in the interview, Maloney spoke again about abortion, blaming a “runaway MAGA Supreme Court” for “tearing up Roe v. Wade.” Emanuel asked if Democrats in state races should tell voters if they support any abortion restrictions, given that abortion is now a state issue.

Maloney said he would let individual candidates can address the details for themselves, but said Democrats as a whole support restoring the “status quo” that existed under Roe v. Wade. When asked if he himself supported any restrictions on abortion, Maloney did not give a direct answer, instead noting that Roe v. Wade allowed for restrictions by only protecting abortion before the viability of a fetus.