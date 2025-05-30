Dem county executive dings Trump admin over sanctuary jurisdiction designation

In a statement responding to the inclusion of Montgomery County Maryland on a list of sanctuary jurisdictions in the U.S., County Executive Marc Elrich accused the Trump administration of seeking to criminalize immigrants and “create fear.”

President Donald Trump issued an executive order calling for a list of sanctuary jurisdictions. DHS issued the list on Thursday, the department noted in a post on X.

“We are not in violation of federal law, and we will not be making changes based on political headlines. Montgomery County has always cooperated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in cases involving violent crimes, serious felonies, and threats to public safety. That has been and remains our policy,” Elrich said in his statement.

“This designation, like many other actions taken by this administration, is about criminalizing immigrants, not protecting public safety. We will not be complicit in efforts to stigmatize or target our immigrant communities,” the Democrat declared. “These types of announcements are designed to create fear. But we do not govern by fear in Montgomery County. We govern by the law and by our values.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of an MS-13 member in a press release earlier this month, noting multiple instances of the Montgomery County Detention Center failing to honor immigration detainers for the individual over the years, including just last month.

“The Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville convicted Amaya of attempted motor vehicle theft April 4, and sentenced him to three years of confinement with two years, five months and 11 days suspended,” the release noted of Salvadoran national Nelson Vladimir Amaya-Benitez. “On April 18, the Montgomery County Detention Center again declined to honor ICE’s immigration detainer and released Amaya from custody.”

Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation Director Ben Stevenson acknowledged the “error.”

“This individual met the criteria we use to notify and coordinate with ICE due to a prior felony conviction and validated gang membership in the DOCR records. We failed to make this notification. We take full responsibility for this error,” he said in a statement. “Montgomery County has stated consistently that we cooperate with ICE in cases involving individuals convicted of violent crimes, verified gang members, drug distributors & traffickers and other felony convictions. That policy remains in place.”

Elrich said during a media briefing that “we goofed on our part. We did not make a policy decision to let this person go.”

The Trump administration has been aiming to crackdown on illegal immigration and is seeking to remove many individuals from the country after massive numbers of people flowed across the U.S. border during President Joe Biden’s administration.