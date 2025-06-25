Dem congresswoman pleads not guilty for Newark ICE facility incident, rallies supporters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Democrat congresswoman has pleaded not guilty to allegedly obstructing Homeland Security agents in a much-publicized altercation outside an immigration facility last month.

Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., appeared in court on Wednesday, charged in a three-count indictment of forcibly impeding federal officers during the attempted arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at the Delaney Hall immigration facility on May 9.

“I pleaded not guilty because I’m not guilty,” McIver told supporters outside the courthouse after her appearance, before she said she was heading back to Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators, including Baraka, rallied outside the court today ahead of McIver’s court appearance, where he slammed the charges against her.

“Democracy is in danger as a whole,” Baraka said to the crowd, some of whom were holding signs reading, “Protect migrant rights and due process” and “We stand with Monica.”

“This has nothing to do with the law, this has nothing to do with justice… this is sheer intimidation, sheer bullying, this is their opportunity to put their foot on our necks to let people know that they are in charge. It’s the same thing that they are doing here domestically that they are doing in Iran, right?”

The crowds were chanting, “Drop all the charges.”

Baraka insisted that the federal authorities had no grounds to charge McIver. “If you look at the video, she will be vindicated,” he said.

McIver and two other members of Congress said they were conducting a congressional oversight visit that coincided with an immigration protest, when a clash ensued with federal agents.

BLUE STATE ICE FACILITY RAMPS UP SECURITY WITH NEW BARRICADES AMID CLASHES WITH PROTESTERS

According to a DOJ press release, Baraka was allowed into the facility’s secured area and then federal agents warned him to leave but he refused to do so.

When officers tried to arrest Baraka, McIver allegedly blocked them, putting her arms around the mayor, and “slammed her forearm” into one officer while grabbing another and using both of her forearms to forcibly strike the second officer.

Each of the first two counts carries a maximum eight-year prison sentence. The third carries up to one year.

The charges are being brought be Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba, who has represented President Donald Trump between his two presidencies. Habba previously said that McIver “assaulted, impeded, and interfered with law enforcement.”

McIver denounced the charges earlier this month, likening them to previous attempts by the Trump administration to silence political opponents.

DEM LAWMAKERS DEFEND ‘STORMING’ OF ICE FACILITY, SAY TRUMP ADMIN IS ‘LYING AT ALL LEVELS’

“The facts of this case will prove I was simply doing my job and will expose these proceedings for what they are: a brazen attempt at political intimidation,” McIver said in a statement.

“This indictment is no more justified than the original charge and is an effort by Trump’s administration to dodge accountability for the chaos ICE caused and scare me out of doing the work I was elected to do,” she continued.

“But it won’t work—I will not be intimidated. The facts are on our side, I will be entering a plea of not guilty, I’m grateful for the support of my community, and I look forward to my day in court.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baraka was arrested but had a trespassing charge against him dismissed.

Meanwhile, the Campaign for Accountability, a liberal watchdog group, filed an ethics complaint with the New Jersey Office of Attorney Ethics on Tuesday, accusing Habba of serious ethical misconduct related to her prosecution of McIver and the arrest of Baraka.

The complaint alleges they were politically targeted in retaliation for participating in the protest and oversight visit because their policies conflict with those of the Trump administration.

Fox News’ Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.