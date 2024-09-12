Dem congressman says Trump should talk about dropping out after debate

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., suggested former President Donald Trump should consider dropping out of the presidential race following his performance in Tuesday night’s debate.

Moskowitz issued a statement on Wednesday titled, “Trump’s ability to continue campaign,” and it echoed sentiment aimed at President Biden following his clash with Trump earlier this year.

“If we are being honest, last night’s debate performance by former President Donald Trump was disastrous and hard to watch,” Moskowitz said.

“I believe now is the time for the former President to have those difficult conversations about whether or not he should continue serving as the Republican Party’s nominee for President,” he continued. “For now, I want to give him the space to meet with his family and make that decision.”

Polls from the debate show most viewers believe Harris came out on top. A CNN poll of debate watchers had 63% saying Harris won by the end of their 90-minute contest, compared to 37% for Trump.

Nevertheless, Trump’s performance has not set off the widespread shock and concern among Republicans that surged through the Democratic Party following Biden’s debate performance in July. That concern ultimately forced Biden out of the race, endorsing Harris instead.

Contacted regarding Moskowitz’ statement on Wednesday, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung replied, “Moskowitz is a f—ing moron,” according to The Hill.

Trump reacted to his performance late Tuesday night on “Hannity,” saying he believes it was his “best debate ever,” though he lashed out at ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis.

“I thought it was really good. We had three against one, but I anticipated it,” he said.

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Trump about reports Harris’ campaign wants a second debate in October, and whether he would be open to it. Fox News has extended a formal invitation to both the Trump and Harris campaigns for a second debate next month.

“She wants it because she lost,” Trump responded. “I don’t know. I have to think about it. But if you won the debate, I sort of think maybe I shouldn’t do it. Why should I do another debate? She immediately said we want another debate. That’s… you know what happens when you’re a prizefighter, and you lose? You immediately want a new fight.”