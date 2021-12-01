Del Rio, Texas sees illegal immigrants pour in from around the world

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illegal immigrants from around the world are turning up in Del Rio, Texas, attempting to cross the southern border.

The migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border at the sector are not just coming from South American countries, with many coming from Africa and the Middle East.

Eritrea, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Lebanon and Tajikistan — next door to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — were some of the countries from which the apprehended migrants had traveled.

October at the Del Rio border sector alone saw over 28,000 illegal migrants apprehended from 50 different countries.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a statement on Tuesday outlining the countries of origin for the apprehended migrants.

“We encounter individuals from all over the world attempting to illegally enter our country,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said in the release. “Our agents are focused and work hard to ensure that we detect, arrest, and identify anyone that enters our country in order to maintain [the] safety of our communities.”

The apprehended migrants further illustrate the compounding crisis at the southern border that has largely been ignored by the Biden administration.

Vice President Harris, who was tapped by President Biden to be the point person on the border crisis, has largely been inactive when it comes to solving the issue.

The crisis has gotten so bad that Texan landowners affected by it have demanded that the federal government compensate them for damages sustained.

“It’s getting very expensive. We have heard nothing from the federal government on help for private property owners,” South Texans’ Property Rights Association executive director Susan Kibbe told Fox and Friends on Wednesday.