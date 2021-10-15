Rep. Cori Bush, the firebrand ‘squad’ member and outspoken supporter of defunding police, dropped nearly $65,000 more into private security services over the past three months, campaign filings released Friday show.

The Missouri Democrat’s campaign spent $64,141.26 on private security between the beginning of July and late September, the Federal Election Commission records show. The cash was dished out to a handful of firms, including Peace Security, RS&T Security Consulting, Aegis Logistics, Whole Armor Executive Protection & Security, and Nathaniel Davis, whose payments are sent to the same address as her campaign headquarters.

Bush has now pushed more than $130,000 from her campaign’s coffers into private security services over the past six months.

The new cash follows the nearly $70,000 Bush’s campaign spent on “security services” between April 15 and June 18, Fox News previously reported.

Bush faced heavy criticism following the report and defended the expenditures.

CORI BUSH DEFENDS CALLING TO DEFUND THE POLICE WHILE HAVING PRIVATE SECURITY: ‘YOU WOULD RATHER ME DIE?’

“They would rather I die?” Bush asked when questioned on the payments by CBS News in August. “You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die? You know because that could be the alternative.”

Bush said she hires security over attempts on her life and has “too much work to do.”

“So suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen,” she added.

Shortly after Bush’s vigorous defense of the payments, St. Louis’ KMOV4 discovered through obtained surveillance camera footage, that Bush had hired two sheriff’s deputies, Tylance Jackson and Maurice Thompson, as part of her security.

The discovery led to the termination of Jackson and Thompson, who had failed to get approval for the side gig, St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts said at the time.

Bush’s campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.