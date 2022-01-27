NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will deliver remarks at a virtual meeting next week that includes CEOs from the hypersonics industry in an effort to accelerate the development of these capabilities as rivals have shown significant advancements in recent months.

The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 3, and some of the topics will range from engineering concepts and how to develop these new systems. The Biden administration rebuked China in December after reports emerged of the test of a hypersonic weapon that Austin said “increases tensions in the region.”

The Financial Times reported in November that Beijing managed to fire off a hypersonic missile in July that traveled at least five times the speed of sound, a “capability no country has previously demonstrated.” More troubling, perhaps, was the report that Pentagon scientists were stunned by the advancement. The hypersonic glide vehicle was maneuverable and capable of carrying a warhead, the report said.

The threat is not isolated to China. Russia, and most recently, North Korea have both claimed successful launches.

President Biden has said he is concerned about the Chinese missiles. Beijing fired off another missile in August that entered space and just narrowly missed its target.

The country that first masters the new technology is seen to have a significant advantage to deliver a devastating first strike in the event of war, although missile systems in allied countries, submarines and strategic bombers may also be able to deliver a swift response to a launch.

Sen. Angus King, R-Maine, said last October that these weapons are a “strategic game-changer,” according to Reuters. He said the U.S. “cannot lag in this development or allow for blind spots as we monitor the progress of our competitors.”