Defense Secretary Austin recommends military remove sexual assault cases from chain of command

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Tuesday, he will recommend to President Biden that sexual assault and related crimes no longer be dealt with in the military chain of command.

Austin reached his decision following a report from the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment (IRC) – which he established earlier this year.

He promised to clamp down on sexual violence and discrimination in all forms upon taking his post earlier this year.

Austin said the report “provides us real opportunities to finally end the scourge of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the military.”

He will now need to work with Congress on amending the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Check back on this developing story.