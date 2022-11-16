Defeated Rep. Madison Cawthorn picks up new million-dollar home in Florida

Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., has reportedly purchased home in Florida for more than a million dollars in an apparent departure from his home state of North Carolina.

Cawthorn is a divisive member of Congress who was defeated in a Republican primary after serving just one term earlier this year. He will leave office in January. Cawthorn’s new 2,281 sq. ft. home in Cape Coral, Florida, set him back $1,120,000. The home features three bedrooms, a pool and a spa, according to Realtor.com.

Cawthorn’s tenure on Capitol Hill was as tumultuous as it was brief, with the 27-year-old infamously claiming to have been invited to orgies on Capitol Hill. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy then called him in for a meeting, and Cawthorn soon said he had made up the story.

A highly visible member, Cawthorn was considered a rising star in the GOP when he took office before a string of controversies cost him his standing with more senior Republicans like Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. A super PAC affiliated with Tillis spent hundreds of thousands of dollars against Cawthorn during the primary.

Cawthorn was most recently spotted at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night, attending former President Donald Trump’s speech announcing his candidacy for president in 2024.

His move to Florida may be a play to be closer to the Trump nerve center as the campaign gets underway, though Cape Coral is a roughly 3-hour drive from Trump’s resort.

Trump endorsed Cawthorn in his primary against Chuck Edward, but he was nonetheless defeated. His re-election effort was plagued with the release of a series of salacious videos and images showing him partying with friends.

Cawthorn has maintained a low profile in Washington since losing his primary.

Fox News’ Houston Keene contributed to this report.