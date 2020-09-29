Debate: Trump brags about rally size as Biden calls president 'irresponsible'

President Trump wasted no time before he started talking over Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and Fox News’ Chris Wallace during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Wallace dived into the topic of the coronavirus, which has killed over 200,000 and infected more than 7 million Americans, pointing to the candidate’s different beliefs on how the virus should be handled.

“You’re different approaches have even affected the way you campaign,” Wallace noted. He pointed to Trump’s large outdoor rallies where “crowds packed together with thousands of people” versus Biden’s small socially distanced events.

“Because nobody will show up,” Trump said interrupting Wallace’s question and attacking Biden’s untraditionally small events.

“He’s been totally irresponsible in the way in which he has handled the social distancing, people wearing masks – basically encouraging them not to,” Biden said voicing his disapproval of the large rallies Trump has been holding.

Trump in turn bragged about his events, claiming that “35,000 to 40,000” people have been attending, a figure that is exaggerated as estimates have shown crowds to be closer to thousands.

“People want to hear what I have to say,” Trump said in an answer to why people attend the rallies despite the threat of the coronavirus.

“Well so far we have had no problem what so ever, it’s outside — thats a big difference,” Trump told Wallace.

Reports, however, have surfaced of increased cases of coronavirus after the president’s rallies in different parts of the country, including former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain who attended a rally in Tulsa, Okla., in late June.

He reportedly tested positive for the virus nine days later died from COVID-19 on July 30.

“We have tremendous crowds … And Joe does the circles and has 3 people,” Trump added mocking the socially distanced events the Democratic candidate has held.

“He’s a fool on this,” Biden told Wallace.

“If you could get the crowds you would have done the same thing, you can’t nobody cares,” Trump shot back, concluding the segment.