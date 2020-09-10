Dead even in Florida as Harris campaigns in key battleground state

As Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris holds campaign events in Florida on Thursday, the latest polling in the nation’s largest traditional general election battleground state indicates a virtual tie between President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

With less than two months until Election Day on Nov. 3, Biden and the president are deadlocked at 48% among likely voters in Florida, according to an NBC News/Marist poll released on Tuesday.

The former vice president has a slight 1.2 point edge over the GOP White House incumbent, according to an average of all of the latest public opinion polls in Florida compiled by Real Clear Politics. Biden’s advantage over Trump stood at 6.2 points in the Real Clear Politics average at the start of August.

With 29 electoral votes, Florida is the biggest of the battleground states that will likely decide who wins the November election. Trump narrowly edged out 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton to carry the state four years ago. Then-President Barack Obama also won the state by razor-thin margins in 2008 and 2012.

Harris will hold a community conversation Thursday with African American leaders at an event at Florida Memorial University in Miami. The senator from California was accompanied on the trip by her husband – Doug Emhoff – who was scheduled to hold a community conversation with rabbis from South Florida at an event at the Jewish Center in Aventura, Fla.

The president was last in Florida on Tuesday, as he announced a decade-long ban on oil drilling in the Atlantic Ocean off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The move reverses the Trump administration’s earlier pledge to keep those waters open to oil exploration. Vice President Mike Pence has made a series of stops in Florida this summer.

Biden’s campaign announced on Wednesday that he will travel to Florida Tuesday, Sept.15. It will be Biden’s first visit to the Sunshine State since he became his party’s presidential nominee.

While the November election is still more than a month and a half away, millions of Floridians will begin receiving mail-in ballots in less than three weeks.

