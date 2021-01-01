De Blasio under fire for dancing in deserted Times Square

New York City dropped the ball again on New Year’s Eve, but perhaps not as much as its mayor, Bill de Blasio did.

Critics are laying into the Big Apple’s leader for dancing on national television while the rest of the city was told to stay inside and socially distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Against the backdrop of a mostly empty Times Square, de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, danced on stage together at the famous landmark. Typically, it is packed with people doing the same on New Year’s Eve.

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain tweeted: “You’ve always been basically the worst political in modern history – but shutting down the NYC but having your own private party in Times Square is really *chefs kiss* the most tone deaf thing I may have ever seen a Mayor do. Everyone hates you DeBlasio.”

Television personality Andy Cohen, who was co-hosting a New Year’s Eve program on CNN with Anderson Cooper, ripped into de Blasio on television.

Cooper drank a shot, then started gagging, apparently disgusted by the taste.

“That’s how I felt when I saw Mayor De Blasio dancing just now,” Cohen said. “I just don’t need to see that at the beginning of 2021.”

Cohen then became visibly angry, extending his arms and yelling: “Do something with this city! Honestly, get it together!”

A rep for de Blasio said the incident is, “not the first time I’ve heard a drunk person complain about someone’s dance moves.”

