De Blasio to announce new NYC mask policy as delta variant spreads

Mayor Bill de Blasio will issue local guidance next week on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new advice that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks indoors to protect against the virulent delta variant of the coronavirus.

“On Monday, we’ll give a shape of things to people to help guide them while emphasizing the thing that’s absolutely irreplaceable is vaccination,” de Blasio said at his daily press briefing Thursday.

On Tuesday, the CDC recommended indoor-mask mandates even for fully vaccinated people in areas experiencing spikes in COVID-19 cases.

The recommendation is a reversal of the agency’s determination in May that vaccinated people could ditch their face coverings in most indoor settings.

De Blasio has resisted following the CDC’s advice, saying it could deter the roughly 45 percent of New York City residents who are still unvaccinated from getting the shot.

While local hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain low, the number of daily average cases has climbed steadily, doubling to over 1,000 from under 500 just two weeks ago amid the spread of the Delta variant.

On Thursday, de Blasio touted restaurateur Danny Meyer’s announcement that he would require vaccination proof for employees and customers at his various eateries across New York City and Washington, D.C.

“This is the shape of things to come,” de Blasio said, hinting that the city may start to impose similar regulations.

Masks are already required in public schools, hospitals, subways and buses.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.