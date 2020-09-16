De Blasio: Entire NYC mayor's office, including mayor himself, to be furloughed for a week in budget crisis

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that to help fight the city’s multibillion-dollar budget crisis, his entire office — including the mayor himself — will be furloughed for a week beginning in October.

“We have to make tough choices to move this city forward and keep our budget balanced,” de Blasio told reporters. The city has been facing a roughly $9 billion budget deficit, officials said.

