De Blasio calls for Cuomo to resign after latest allegations: 'He can no longer serve as governor'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on Thursday, following a report of sixth woman accusing him of sexual misconduct.

While de Blasio has recently discussed the idea of Cuomo stepping down after previous allegations against him, the mayor said that the latest accusation is too much and he must go.

“It is disgusting to me. And he can no longer serve as governor. It’s as simple as that,” de Blasio said during a press briefing.

The mayor spoke to the sheer volume of accusations that have come out in recent week, while noting the severity of the latest claim that Cuomo allegedly reached under the shirt of a female staff member and groped her after inviting her into the governor’s mansion for a work-related purpose.

“The latest report, and the fact that we can talk about how many people are bringing forward accusations, that it’s not one, it’s not two, it’s not three, it’s not four, it’s not five, it’s six women who have come forward, it’s deeply troubling,” de Blasio said. “The specific allegation that the governor called an employee of his – someone he had power over – called them to a private place and then sexually assaulted her is absolutely unacceptable.”

The mayor noted that the controversy surrounding Cuomo’s leadership has not been limited to the sexual harassment and assault allegations. He faced heavy criticism and calls for impeachment over his handling of nursing homes during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, and his administration’s failure to provide accurate numbers of nursing home deaths.

“I think we’ve seen so many, so many troubling things that have come out just in a matter of weeks starting with the fact that thousands of people died in the nursing homes and we still don’t have the truth about that, and their families need and deserve the truth,” de Blasio said. “And we know one thing, that there was a purposeful cover-up and that alone is unacceptable and disqualifying.”

At least 85 members of the New York State Assembly and Senate have called for either Cuomo’s resignation or impeachment. Now de Blasio is officially joining their chorus.

“He just can’t serve as governor anymore,” he said.