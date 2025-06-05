DC restaurant groups blast Dems’ ‘baseless’ boycott threat reportedly backed by AOC, Sanders

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

“Dozens” of Democratic lawmakers are boycotting six high-dollar Washington, D.C., restaurants over labor disputes with two restaurant groups, according to Axios.

One of those restaurant groups, STARR, told Fox News Digital the boycott push was “baseless.”

“To the best of our knowledge, a majority of Le Diplomate employees have no interest in engaging in that process nor in being represented by a union,” a STARR representative said.

“A boycott of any kind can result in lost hours, wages, and tips that our hardworking employees rely upon. It is unfortunate that an organization that claims to want to represent the employees of Le Diplomate would call for an action that would harm them.”

The owner of the second business, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group, took a shot at the lawmakers more directly.

“How many of these congress members even know themselves that they’re signing?” he told Axios.

STARR owns Osteria Mozza, The Occidental and Le Diplomate – the latter of which has been a mainstay among the Washington, D.C., elite for years, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Knightsbridge owns Rasika, Modena and Bombay Club.

Knightsbridge did not respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

Obama was spotted at Osteria Mozza with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earlier this year, CBS News reported.

The boycott is being run by Local 25, a hospitality workers’ union.

“Hundreds of workers at some of D.C.’s most prominent and lucrative restaurants – including Le Diplomate and Rasika – have been organizing to join UNITE HERE Local 25. These workers have endured months of union busting from their employers – STARR Restaurants and Knightsbridge Restaurant Group,” a flyer on the boycott obtained by Axios read.

“D.C. Restaurant workers have been holding informational picket lines outside STARR and Knightsbridge Restaurants, including STARR’s Osteria Mozza, The Occidental and Le Diplomate, and Knightsbridge’s Rasika, Modena and Bombay Club. Now, workers are calling for D.C. customers to boycott these restaurants, asking the public not to eat, meet or drink at these locations.”

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are reportedly among the signatories.

Fox News Digital reached out for comment.