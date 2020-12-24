DC mayor declares Christmas Eve 'Dr. Anthony Fauci Day'

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday that she was declaring Christmas Eve a day to honor Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the White House’s top coronavirus advisers.

“In honor of Dr. Fauci’s 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, ‘Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day,’ in Washington, DC,” she tweeted, alongside a photo of Fauci and the proclamation.

“We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

FAUCI SHIFTS HERD IMMUNITY GOALPOSTS, NOW SAYS AS MUCH AS 90% MAY BE NEEDED TO HALT CORONAVIRUS

The proclamation hails Fauci as someone who “has been a shining light in dark times for the nation, promoting truth over fear and giving Americans hope in the government.”

Her comments came as Fauci saw an outpouring of public support, including from Time magazine, which dubbed him “Guardian of the Year” on its front page.

Fauci has been one of the most controversial figures during the pandemic as he’s clashed with President Trump on the issue and pushed controversial lockdown measures.

The outpouring of support rubbed some the wrong way. “This is a weird religion,” the Daily Caller’s Greg Price tweeted.

“In the USA we call Dec 24 ‘Christmas Eve,'” his colleague, Mary Margaret Olohan, told Bowser.