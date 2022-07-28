DC Mayor Bowser asks for National Guard help with migrant buses from southern border: ‘Humanitarian crisis’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the National Guard to mobilize in an effort to deal with the migrants that are being bused to the city from southern states.

The mayor, who has championed accepting migrants entering the country illegally as a human rights issue, requested the DC National Guard be activated indefinitely to assist with what she called a “humanitarian crisis.”

Bowser is asking that the DC Armory be used as a processing center and DC National Guard resources be used to help field migrants as they arrive by bus.

Migrants by the busloads have been sent to the capital by GOP governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona as a political statement over President Biden’s handling of the immigration crisis at the southern border.

Bowser has vocally complained about the migrant surge in her city, suggesting those entering the country are being “tricked” into coming to D.C. but stressed it is “a federal issue that demands a federal response.”

“We don’t see anybody from Mayor Bowser’s office here,” Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network volunteer Isaias Guerrero told the DCist. “We don’t see anybody from the Office of Latino Affairs here to say ‘Welcome, how can we support you’ even if it’s with like waters,” he continues. “People just want to wash their hands because this is seen as a hot potato. But what it should be seen as is an opportunity for us to actually create a model of being welcoming.”

The sustained spike in illegal immigration compounds the ongoing homelessness problem in the nation’s capital.

Bowser appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday to discuss the persistent homelessness problem plaguing her city.

Host Margaret Brennan brought up a Washington Post report that suggested homeless shelters are now being filled with illegal immigrants being bused in from Texas and Arizona.

Bowser admitted that it’s a “significant issue” and called on the federal government to get more involved as she fears illegal immigrants are being “tricked” into traveling to her city.

