DC Council expels Trayon White following federal bribery charge

The D.C. City Council voted to expel councilmember Trayon White on Tuesday after he was accused last year by federal authorities of accepting $156,000 in bribes.

The 11 other members of the legislative body voted unanimously to remove White from his position. Prior to the vote, White was seen bowing his head in prayer outside of the meeting room.

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, a Democrat, said the vote today was “not easy” and represents a “very challenging situation” for the ward that White represents, but ultimately, he said, it is the right move for the city.

“Trust is precious, trust is critical for an elected government, and we must act,” Council Chairman Phil Mendelson added.

The Justice Department, citing a criminal complaint charging White with bribery, alleged that “beginning in June 2024, White corruptly agreed to accept $156,000 in cash payments in exchange for using his position as a D.C. Councilmember to pressure government employees at [the] Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and [the] D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services to extend several D.C. contracts.”

White, who has pleaded not guilty to those allegations, reportedly faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted. A jury trial in that case is set for January 2026.

“Councilmember White betrayed the trust of his staff, the council, the agencies and, above all, the residents of Ward 8,” McDuffie said at a hearing last week ahead of the expulsion vote.

In December, Mendelson called White’s alleged behavior “quintessential corruption.”

“There is only one remedy: to remove the corruption from our body,” he added at the time. “This incident has damaged the public trust necessary for government to function well.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.