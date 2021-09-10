Zebras are on the loose near the nation’s capital and a local congresswoman is raising eyebrows by going out of her way to deny responsibility.

Washington, D.C.’s delegate to Congress, Democrat Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, bizarrely denied letting five zebras loose from a private zoo into the city’s suburbs.

Norton put out a press release on Friday proclaiming her “alibi” in the yet-unsolved case of five zebras escaping a private zoo in the Maryland portion of the D.C. suburbs, but said talk of her being the culprit is “understandable.”

The release says the eventuality of charges against Norton “were made known” to her by someone who explained she “has valued the principle of consent of the governed, most notably in the fight for statehood for the District” as well as a disdain for “unnecessary fences.”

“Local news has reported that the zebras were let loose on Saturday or Sunday of last weekend, a period of time during which I was enjoying quiet time at home with family,” Norton said in the press release.

“My alibi is solid, but given my career of fighting for statehood for the District, which includes years of explaining the importance of having consent of the governed, and given my recent opposition to fences, I can understand why the charge was made,” she continued. “I hope the owners find the zebras and that all involved live long, full lives.”

The congresswoman’s release advocating for D.C. statehood and unsolicited alibi come as five zebras gallop around Prince George County, Maryland.

The legally owned zebras have yet to be found.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.