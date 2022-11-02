Days before midterms, growing percentage of Americans view inflation as top issue: poll

A rising percentage of voters are more concerned about inflation than any other issue, a new poll from A Quinnipiac University showed.

Out of 2,203 U.S. adults across the country – 2,010 of whom were registered voters – 36% said inflation in response to a question about what “the most urgent issue facing the country today” is. This was by far the number one choice, with abortion coming in second with just 10%.

“What issue concerns Americans most? It’s not even close,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said. “Inflation: the price of putting food on the table, paying for gas at the pump and the diminishing value of the money they earn runs away with the ranking.”

Of Republicans polled, 57% said inflation, while 15% of Democrats said the same as did 41% of independents. For Democrats it was their second most important issue behind abortion, which was the answer given by 19% of those from that party.

Other issues people chose were climate change, immigration, election laws, gun violence, crime, racial inequality, health care, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and COVID-19. None of those scored higher than 6%.

Asked about whether they approved of how President Biden is handling the economy, 34% said yes (74% of Democrats and 1% of Republicans) and 61% said no (20% of Democrats and 98% of Republicans). Of the independents, 26% said they approved and 67% said they disapproved.

Responding to a broader question about whether and to what degree they are satisfied with “the way things are going in the nation today,” the majorities of both parties and independents said they were not satisfied. Of Republicans, 95% said they were somewhat or very dissatisfied and 5% said somewhat or very satisfied; 61% of Democrats said they were somewhat or very dissatisfied and 39% said somewhat or very satisfied; and 81% of independents said somewhat or very dissatisfied, with 17% somewhat or very satisfied.

The poll, taken from October 26-30, asked if they were voting that day, would the participants want Republicans or Democrats to win control of the House and Senate. Republicans scored highest for both, with 46% saying they preferred the GOP for the House (44% for Democrats) and 46% also picked Republicans for the Senate (45% for Democrats).