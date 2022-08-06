Dan Newhouse survives Washington primary after vote to impeach Trump

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Incumbent GOP Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse, one of two House Republicans in the state who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, has advanced to the general election as he seeks to retain his seat representing Washington’s Fourth Congressional District.

Newhouse, a four-term congressman who has served the district since 2015, and Democrat Doug White were essentially tied in the race, with each capturing a little more than 35,000 votes in the crowded race to advance to the fall ballot.

Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the two candidates who receive the most votes in each race advance to the November election, regardless of party.

Because Washington is a vote-by-mail state and ballots just need to be received by Election Day, it often takes days to learn final results in close races as ballots arrive at county election offices throughout the week.

TRUMP-BACKED WASHINGTON GOP HOUSE CANDIDATES TO TAKE ON PRO-IMPEACHMENT REPUBLICANS

The Trump-endorsed candidate in the race for the Fourth District, Loren Culp, a former Washington police chief, came in third. Following days of vote counts in the state, Culp, who also made a run for governor of the state in 2020, garnered nearly 30,000 votes.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, another House Republican in the state who voted to impeach Trump, is facing a tough election in the Third Congressional District.

TRUMP’S SWAY OVER GOP STILL STRONG AS HIS ENDORSED CANDIDATES WIN KEY PRIMARIES TUESDAY

In Washington’s Third District, Democrat Marie Perez received the highest turnout, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Tuesday night, dropped to 22.6% Thursday night, 257 votes ahead of Joe Kent — a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump — who was at 22.5%.

A mandatory recount would occur if the margin of votes between the No. 2 and No. 3 candidates is less than half of 1% and closer than 2,000 votes, meaning the results for who will advance with Perez to the November election could be delayed if current standings remain.

Of the 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment, four opted not to run for re-election in this year’s midterm elections. On Tuesday, incumbent Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated in a primary by Trump-endorsed John Gibbs and Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina lost to a Trump-endorsed challenger in June. Rep. David Valadao of California — which has an open primary like Washington — survived a primary challenge in June.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, co-chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the capitol, is also preparing for a tough primary election on Aug. 16 against Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed rival.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.