Dan Bongino: 'Bill Barr is President Trump’s finest appointment'

Attorney General Bill Barr is President Trump’s finest appointment, according to Fox News contributor Dan Bongino.

“I don’t think it’s any question amongst a lot of folks out there who were reasonable, not the TDS-infected folks,” Bongino told “Fox & Friends” on Monday, referencing the so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Bongino’s comments came after Barr said in an interview on “Life, Liberty & Levin” that the left has “pulled away from the umbrella of classical liberal values that have undergirded” America. Barr added that the left has made a “secular religion” out of seeking “complete political victory.”

“They view their political opponents as evil because we stand in the way of their progressive utopia that they’re trying to reach, and that’s what gives the intensity to the partisan feelings that people feel today because, for them, this pilgrimage we’re all on is a political pilgrimage. Everything is reduced to politics for people who don’t have that perspective,” Barr told host Mark Levin.

Bongino said the same standard of justice should be applied to Obama administration officials when it came to their handling of the Russia investigation.

“If we’re going to use one standard of justice, then let’s do that and that standard of justice should be what we have prosecuted people for before and that’s been for lying. Obviously, you had the Roger Stone and George Papadopoulos case.”

“We already know people have lied under oath, people have lied in front of the FISA court to get warrants to engage in political spying, we know there was some financial wheeling and dealing in order to kind of launder or clean the money that was used to pay Fusion GPS. I would expect that those investigations will happen too and we’ll get to the bottom of that,” Bongino said.

“Bill Barr is right … because you work for the Obama administration shouldn’t be a shield either. That’s what I’m saying. Bill Barr isn’t the Republican attorney general, he’s the attorney general.”