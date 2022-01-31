NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., is introducing the Senate version of a bill barring illegal immigrants from showing arrest warrants to board planes.

Fox News Digital first obtained a news release from Daines detailing the plan to drop the bill, the Crime Doesn’t Fly Act, on Monday.

“It’s pretty simple – if an illegal immigrant presents their own arrest warrant as a form of ID, they should be immediately arrested, not cleared by TSA to hop on a plane in the United States,” Daines said.

REPS. MALLIOTAKIS, DAVIS INTRODUCE BILL TO BAR TSA FROM ALLOWING MIGRANTS TO USE WARRANTS TO BOARD PLANES

“The fact this is even an issue is beyond outrageous,” Daines continued. “This is a threat to our national security and it must be stopped immediately.”

According to the release, the bill was introduced after Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) administrator David Pekoske confirmed the agency was accepting the arrest warrants to fly.

The legislation is a popular one for Republicans, having been introduced in the House by Republican Reps. Nicole Malliotakis of New York and Rodney Davis of Illinois.

The pair introduced the House version of the Crime Doesn’t Fly Act last week, which would prohibit TSA from allowing illegal immigrants to use civil immigration warrants as an alternative form of identification.

TSA confirmed to Fox last week that it is allowing the warrants, which represent civil immigration enforcement and are not criminal arrest warrants, as an alternative. The Daily Caller had first reported the TSA response to an inquiry on the matter by Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas.

“For noncitizens and non-U.S. nationals who do not otherwise have acceptable forms of ID for presentation at security checkpoints, TSA may also accept certain DHS-issued forms, including ICE Form I-200 (Warrant for Arrest of an Alien),” a TSA spokesperson told Fox News. That refers to a civil immigration arrest warrant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agency added that the document will then be validated via an “alien identification number” being checked against a number of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) databases for personally identifiable information – including the CBP One mobile application and TSA’s National Transportation Vetting Center (NTVC).

“All passengers whose identity is verified through alternate procedures receive additional screening before being allowed into the secure area of the airport,” the statement said. A TSA spokesperson stressed that the DHS-issued forms are civil immigration documents and not indicative of a public safety or national security threat.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed reporting.