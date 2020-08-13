Dagen McDowell says getting rid of private health insurance is now considered 'moderate' for Democrats

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is not a moderate, Fox Business anchor Dagen McDowell said on Thursday, calling out the Democratic Party for adopting policy proposals that are far-left.

“If a moderate is somebody who supported getting rid of private health insurance in this country, then that really tells you where the Democratic Party is today,” McDowell told “Outnumbered.”

McDowell said that the Democratic Party “ought to change the messaging on the economy.”

“They ought to be very careful about how they message on the economy because Kamala Harris says Trump is the reason millions of Americans are unemployed. Americans would know that would be the coronavirus, that would be a virus that originated in China that was unleashed on the world,” McDowell said.

KAMALA HARRIS CHOSEN AS BIDEN’S RUNNING MATE: WHAT TO KNOW

Joe Biden and Harris made their debut together as running mates Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington, Del., a day after Biden announced his choice of the California senator to join him on the 2020 Democratic ticket, with Harris vowing to prosecute the political case against the Trump-Pence ticket.

“I have no doubt that I picked the right person to join me as the next vice president of the United States of America, and that’s Sen. Kamala Harris,” Biden said from a podium inside a high school gymnasium as he introduced Harris.

He added: “She’s ready to do this job on day one.”

In her first appearance with Biden as his running mate, Harris pointed to the public health crisis and the financial fallout and said the country is “crying out for leadership.”

“America is crying out for leadership, yet we have a president who cares more about himself than the people who elected him,” the California senator said. “A president who is making every challenge we face even more difficult to solve.

“The case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut,” Harris continued.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

McDowell said Harris cannot bring up President Obama’s economic legacy, since voters opted for Trump in 2016 after eight years of Democratic policies.

“That’s actually the reason why President Trump got elected — because of eight years of lackluster growth. It was under this president, the unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low,” McDowell said.

“The Black unemployment fell to the lowest on record in the early seventies, and then wages for rank and file workers were actually growing faster than those for their bosses, which was closing the income gap, the inequality gap, so, all of that was going on before a virus was unleashed on the world from another country.”

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.