Cynthia Nixon, pride march attendees react to Supreme Court ruling, ‘it’s a travesty’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NEW YORK CITY – Attendees at New York City’s pride parade, including Cynthia Nixon, were outraged over the Supreme Court decision overturning the federal right to abortion and many called for action to reverse the controversial ruling.

Attendees of the New York Pride Parade on Sunday told Fox they were “devastated” and “felt physically ill” after hearing the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe vs. Wade last week.

The court’s decision reverses the 1973 ruling removing the constitutional right to abortion and gives individual states the power to allow, limit or ban the practice altogether.

RIP ROE: SUPREME COURT ABORTION RULING SETS STAGE FOR WHAT PRO-LIFE GROUPS DO NEXT

“It’s a travesty,” ‘Sex and the City’ actress and former NYC mayoral candidate Cynthia Nixon told Fox News at the annual parade celebrating the LGBTQ community. “It goes against legal precedent and the desires of the American people and just common sense.”

According to a new CBS News/YouGov reaction poll, 59% of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade; 67% of women polled disapproved.

Cathy, from the LGBTQ Task Force, a national social justice advocacy non-profit, told Fox News “it felt like a real punch in the stomach” when she heard the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Queer people get pregnant. Bisexual women get pregnant. Trans people get pregnant. So reproductive rights is an issue for us, and it’s also a broader issue of bodily autonomy,” she continued.

AOC WONDERS IF PRO-LIFE DEMOCRATS SHOULD CONTINUE TO SERVE: ‘WE REALLY NEED TO REASSESS’

To counter the Supreme Court ruling, Pride March attendees suggested actions ranging from modifying the courts to a global uprising.

“We need to stand up on a global scale, like Middle East, Asia,” Alex, from New York, told Fox News. “We need to really rise and fight for what is right.”

Another New Yorker attending the Pride March said: “This is just the start of something bigger, and it’s scary. And we need to use that as ammunition to fight.”

NEW YORK TIMES OP-ED LAYS OUT PLAN TO ‘DISCIPLINE’ SUPREME COURT IN RESPONSE TO ROE V WADE DECISION

Nixon’s suggested: “Codify Roe v. Wade and expand the court.”

One woman who said the decision indicated that “the government is headed in a direction where women are not going to be equal to men” suggested changing the number of justices and the length of time they can serve.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“We can’t have lifelong term limits. We need more justices,” she said. “We can’t have nine people making decisions for 300-something million people.”

Jorge, of Massachusetts, said the U.S. needs to do away with the electoral college so that “we’re not held hostage by these very conservative states that do not represent the majority.”