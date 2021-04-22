‘Cursing cheerleader’ free speech case to be argued in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the so-called “cursing cheerleader” lawsuit on Wednesday — a First Amendment case that could impact public schools across the country.

The case involves a then-14-year-old freshman cheerleader from Mahonoy, Pennsylvania who’d been suspended from the squad because she posted “f—k school, f—k cheer” to her pals on Snapchat during a weekend in 2017.

Brandi Levy has explained that she was angry over not making the varsity squad when she sent the post.

Her lawyers will argue on Wednesday that while administrators can set limits on speech and conduct on their property, they can’t enforce their rules off campus.

School administrators counter that they should have the right to intervene in any student speech that disrupts the school environment.

So far, Levy has had all the victories in the longstanding case, winning in two lower federal courts and in an appeals court decision.

