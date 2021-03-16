Cuomo’s inner circle circulated letter to tarnish accuser: report

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s inner circle passed around a letter to former staffers aimed at tarnishing Lindsey Boylan’s credibility after she accused the governor of sexual harassment and repeated unwanted advances.

The letter, according to the New York Times, suggested that Boylan’s accusations were “premeditated” and “politically motivated.” It reportedly revealed personnel complaints filed against her and attempted to link her to supporters of former President Trump.

WHAT IS RETALIATION IN THE WORKPLACE? CUOMO ALLEGATIONS RAISE LEGAL QUESTIONS

“Weaponizing a claim of sexual harassment for personal political gain or to achieve notoriety cannot be tolerated,” the letter concluded. “False claims demean the veracity of credible claims.”