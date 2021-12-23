NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prosecutors in Nassau County, New York, will not bring charges against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual misconduct allegations that came out of a state attorney general’s investigation.

A statement from Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith issued Thursday said that Smith’s office had “concluded” its probe into an alleged incident from September 2019 that was said to have taken place at the Belmont Racetrack.

According to Attorney General Letitia James’ report, those allegations were brought by a state trooper who claims Cuomo “ran the palm of his left hand across her stomach … and he pushed his hand back to her right hip where she kept her gun.”

The trooper told investigators that this made her feel “completely violated because to me, like that’s between my chest and my privates.”

Smith said that her office ultimately did not believe those specific alleged actions violated criminal statutes.

“Our exhaustive investigation found the allegations credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law,” Smith said.

Smith went on to note the limited scope of her office’s investigation, which only dealt with that one particular alleged incident, while other allegations are being looked at by other offices. The same trooper had made other allegations against Cuomo based on other events she said took place in other parts of the state. Those locations fall under the jurisdictions of other offices.

“We thank the brave individuals who came forward and cooperated with our office during this investigation, and gratefully acknowledge our colleagues, Attorney General James and the New York State Assembly, for their diligence and collaboration,” Smith said.

Law enforcement officials in Albany County filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo based on allegations brought by former Cuomo aide Brittany Commisso. Albany County District Attorney David Soares has cautioned that the complaint may be “defective” for not including a sworn statement from Commisso herself, and requested that Cuomo’s arraignment be moved from November to January 7 in order to cure problems with the case.