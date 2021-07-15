Cuomo will face questions from investigators this weekend related to sexual harassment scandal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will face questions this weekend from the state attorney general’s office related to the ongoing sexual harassment probe he is facing.

Cuomo, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, is expected to face questions from investigators on Saturday, which signals that the probe led by two outside lawyers and overseen by New York Attorney General Leticia James, is in its final stages, Fox News has confirmed.

“We have said repeatedly that the Governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General’s review,” Cuomo’s spokesperson Richard Azzopardi said in a statement.

Cuomo’s travel records have been subpoenaed, and the state has collected troves of other documents, emails, and text messages.

James’s office has been investigating the allegations against Cuomo for months, and the governor has denied any wrongdoing.

“I’ve already told New Yorkers where I am,” Cuomo said about the controversy in May. “I did nothing wrong. And period and I’m not resigning and I’m doing my job every day.”

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have called for Cuomo to step down from his post, including from New York Assemblywoman Diana Richardson in March.

“The Governor, like anyone else, is entitled to due process under the law and we have full confidence in the Attorney General’s ongoing investigation,” Richardson said. “But he is not entitled to remain in the most powerful office in the State when, by his words and actions, he has irreparably damaged his trustworthiness and ability to lead, and while the rest of us twist in the wind awaiting new and more disturbing allegations.”

Once the investigation is complete, James’s office will issue a public report but it is currently unclear exactly when the investigation is expected to end.