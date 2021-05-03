Cuomo warns unvaccinated people could kill grandmas

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned New Yorkers Monday that if they are are unvaccinated against COVID-19, they could kill their grandmas with a kiss.

During a press conference on Monday, Cuomo — who is facing down a nursing home scandal and a cornucopia of sexual harassment allegations — said that the state was targeting the “youthful” and the “doubtful” to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cuomo said that there is “an attitude” among the unvaccinated that they believe “they’ll be fine” and warned that unvaccinated people could have a “lingering consequence” of COVID-19.

The governor then turned heads when he warned New Yorkers that visiting their grandmother before receiving a vaccine could kill them.

“Or maybe you go home and kiss your grandmother, and wind up killing your grandmother,” said Cuomo, who initially planned on spending last Thanksgiving with his two daughters and his mother.

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean weighed in on Cuomo’s comments in a statement on Monday, saying the governor has “some nerve” going after unvaccinated people visiting their elderly relatives amid his nursing home scandal.

“He has some nerve shaming others for possibly endangering their grandparents,” Dean said. “Over 15,000 elderly are no longer with us thanks in part to his deadly policy to re-admit infected patients into nursing homes. If anyone knows how to kill a grandma, it’s Andrew Cuomo.”

Dean became an outspoken critic of the governor’s nursing home policies after both of her parents-in-law died of coronavirus in New York nursing homes.

Cuomo has been hit by both sides of the aisle for his controversial nursing home policies, with his administration revealing earlier this year that the reported counts of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes were dramatically underreported.