Cuomo suspends indoor dining in NYC, is backed by de Blasio

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced that indoor dining would be suspended again in New York City — marking the latest devastating blow for struggling businesses in the Big Apple.

“Indoor dining will close in New York City starting Monday,” Cuomo announced, citing an increase in COVID infections and hospitalizations.

Takeout and outdoor dining will still be permitted.

“Hospitalizations have not stabilized, and with a rising infection rate and NYC’s density, this means that indoor dining is too high of a risk,” he said. “Takeout, delivery and outdoor dining will continue.”

New York City was one of the hardest-hit areas of the country, but in recent months has been beginning to re-open, with limited indoor dining and in-person schooling.

While outdoor dining may offer some respite for struggling restaurants to bring in diners, with many building elaborate heated tents outside their venues on busy sidewalks, plunging winter temperatures will make that an uninviting proposition for many.

Ahead of the announcement, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters he would support such a restriction, noting the increase in hospitalizations and declaring that the city was in a second wave.

“If the governor announces restrictions, I support him 100% because we have to protect against the worst — the worst is the virus just grows and grows, that more and more people get infected, our hospitals start to get stressed and then get to the point where they can’t provide the service that people need and that puts lives in danger,” Hizzoner said.

“I guarantee you if that keeps happening then it’s going to be a lot longer time before we’re able to recover economically,” he claimed. “That puts those restaurants in much greater danger for the long term.”