Cuomo stands up for President Trump on media bias

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended President Trump this week as the three-term Democratic governor indicated the media did not treat the president with the respect that the office commands.

Cuomo said during an interview with WAMC radio Monday that the press has taken on a “nastier tone,” which he has noticed at his press conferences and all across the nation, describing a “disrespect that never existed.”

“The way they question President Trump at some of these press conferences is just – I’ve never heard that tone with the president,” Cuomo said.

When asked by WAMC’s Alan Chartock whether the president “deserved it,” Cuomo said there is supposed to be a “decorum” to the institution – indicating that even if you do not like a person, you still respect the institution he or she represents.

“There are reporters who just are unprofessional, don’t know the facts and ask really biased questions,” Cuomo explained. “You want to say ‘well I don’t like the president and I disrespect him,’ I know but it’s still the office of the president.”

While Trump has been known for his contentious relationship with the media – routinely calling out different networks for their coverage of his presidency and campaigns – Cuomo has also had his fair share of tense run-ins with reporters.

Last week, for example, the governor drew attention for his hostile responses to reporters who were confused about New York City’s school closure plan.

When a reporter said he was “still very confused,” Cuomo snapped back “then you’re confused!”

“No, [parents are] not confused. You’re confused,” Cuomo told the reporter. “Read the law and you won’t be confused.”

While Trump and Cuomo have publicly butted heads on numerous occasions, they were able to work together during the worst of the early coronavirus outbreak in New York to flatten the curve.

