New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Her office’s report found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser.

The bombshell report is 165 pages and based on interviews with 179 people, including Cuomo himself.

Read the full report here: