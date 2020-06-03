Cuomo says Trump policies ‘vicious’ for state: ‘He has failed to do anything positive for New York’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday took fresh shots at President Trump, saying the native New Yorker has “failed to do anything positive” for the state while in office — the latest escalation in the war of words between the two men.

“His policies have been vicious to New York,” Cuomo said at a press conference. “He changed the tax code in a way that increased the taxes in New York and other Democratic states. He has failed to do anything positive for New York.”

Cuomo was responding to criticism by Trump of the way Cuomo has handled both the coronavirus crisis and the recent protests and riots in New York in response to the death of George Floyd.

New York has been hit hard by rioters and looters, and Trump has urged Cuomo to accept his offer to send in the National Guard to restore order.

“Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday, referring to the governor and his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

“New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum,” Trump tweeted. “The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard.”

He added: “NYC was ripped to pieces.”

In response, Cuomo said he isn’t interested in the tweets, but “what he’s done to the people of this state that bothers me.”

He accused Trump of refusing to fund vital transportation projects like a planned tunnel underneath the Hudson River, as well as the Trump administration’s decision to bar New Yorkers from the Trusted Traveler program because of security concerns related to the state’s Green Light Law.

“From day one in his administration. You have seen negative, hostile government acts,” he said, although he went on to note some areas of cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, he referenced Trump’s visit to St. John’s Church on Monday, where he held up a Bible. Cuomo brought a Bible to the press conference, too, and read out a series of passages.

“The president held up the Bible the other day in Washington, D.C. Here in New York, we actually read the Bible,” he said.