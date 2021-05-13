Cuomo says 'harassment is not making someone feel uncomfortable,’ is ‘eager’ to tell other side of story

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday “harassment is not making someone feel uncomfortable” and that he’s “eager” to tell New Yorkers the other side of the story, as he repeated that he did nothing wrong regarding allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women.

Cuomo took questions from the media after giving a COVID-19 update from the Bronx.

SCANDAL-RIDDEN CUOMO AGAIN DECLARES ‘I DID NOTHING WRONG,’ SAYS HE’S NOT RESIGNING

When asked to acknowledge that one’s intentions, according to the law, don’t matter in instances of sexual harassment, Cuomo responded, “I never said anything I believe is inappropriate.”

“You can leave this press conference today and say, ‘Oh, the governor harassed me.’ You can say that,” the Democrat said. “I would say I never said anything that I believed was inappropriate. I never meant to make you feel that way. You may hear it that way. You may interpret it that way. And I respect that. And I apologize to you if … I said something you think is offensive.”

Cuomo went on to argue the definition of harassment.

“Harassment is not making someone feel uncomfortable,” he said. “That is not harassment. If I just made you feel uncomfortable, that is not harassment. That’s you feeling uncomfortable.”

When questioned on the last time he took sexual harassment training, Cuomo said he took the training in his office in Albany this year, but could not immediately recall the exact date.

He also told reporters that New Yorkers are only hearing one side of the story regarding the allegations, which are being investigated by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“And I am very eager to tell them the other side of the story, because it is a much different story and the truth will be told and the truth is much, much different than what has been suggested,” Cuomo said. “And I’ll leave it at that for now.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to the sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo is embroiled in several other scandals.

The Democrat is also accused of covering up nursing home coronavirus deaths, prioritizing family members and allies for coronavirus tests early in the pandemic, and that he and his senior aides have a habit of berating and belittling lower-level aides and reporters.

Fox News’ Tara Prindiville contributed to this report.