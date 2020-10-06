Cuomo rips Trump over coronavirus remarks, warns public to 'be afraid of COVID'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused President Trump on Tuesday of doing a “public disservice” by downplaying the health risk posed by the novel coronavirus after his treatment and discharge from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this week.

Cuomo, a Democrat, wished the president a speedy recovery, but warned it was “a little premature” for Trump to tout his health without first testing negative for the novel coronavirus. The governor argued that Trump’s case was “not analogous to the average person in this country” because he had access to experimental medication and “millions of dollars of medical talent” at Walter Reed.

CUOMO WARNS NYC RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS COULD BE SHUT DOWN FOR CORONAVIRUS VIOLATIONS

“More people died in this country than countries around the world who were doing much worse than we were,” Cuomo said at his daily press briefing. “From a public service point of view, don’t be afraid of COVID? No, be afraid of COVID. It can kill you. Don’t be cavalier. This is just more denial.”

Cuomo’s remarks were an apparent rebuke of comments Trump made after his return to the White House on Monday. The president’s medical team warned that he “may not entirely be out of the woods yet” as he continues to receive medical care for the virus.

Despite concerns regarding his recovery, Trump said he was “feeling really good” and urged the public not to fear the virus.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid,” the president tweeted. “Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuomo accused Trump of misleading the public regarding the coronavirus from the pandemic’s onset last March and cited reports from Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, who released audio of conversations in which the president acknowledged the severity of the virus.

“That confusion cost this nation many unnecessary lives and expense and pain and hardship. I was saying at that time, take it seriously,” Cuomo said. “The president was saying when it started, ‘it’s a hoax, it’ll be gone by Easter, it’s going to disappear like a miracle.’ None of that was true. He knew it wasn’t true, and it’s not true now to say don’t be afraid of COVID. Denial doesn’t work.”

Cuomo took aim at Trump as New York City contends with a surge in coronavirus cases across several neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens. On Tuesday, the governor announced a ban on mass gathering and the closure of schools and non-essential businesses in hot spots.