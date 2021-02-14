Cuomo nursing home coverup scandal looks like obstruction of justice: Zeldin

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., cited “thousands of families of dead New York seniors demanding this accountability” on Sunday as he continued his call for an investigation into possible obstruction of justice by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo related to COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes.

“We knew that the administration was covering it up, covering up a lot of the deaths, just how many infected patients were placed in nursing homes,” Zeldin told “Sunday Morning Futures.” “We found out this week that number is over 9,000.”

CUOMO AIDE ATTEMPTS TO CLARIFY BOMBSHELL ADMISSION IN COVID-19 NURSING HOME DEATH PROBE

A top Cuomo aide admitted to leading state Democratic lawmakers that the administration had withheld data on coronavirus deaths at nursing homes to avoid federal scrutiny, the New York Post first reported just days ago.

“Well, that admission also includes the intent of wanting to block a [Department of Justice] investigation,” Zeldin continued. “So while there has been a discussion that’s been underway for several months with regards to the different acts of criminality, with the original decisions, with that order, the cover up is looking a lot like obstruction of justice.”

Zeldin said he and his fellow New York Republican members of Congress have sent a letter to the Justice Department demanding an investigation on their accusations of obstruction of justice.

Zeldin blasted Cuomo’s March 25 directive that ordered thousands of coronavirus-infected seniors back into assisted-living facilities, nursing homes and other long-term care locations. Cuomo’s favor among state Democrats could evaporate, Zeldin said.

“Gov. Cuomo has no good answer as to why this decision was made, being that he had the capacity available at the [USNS] Comfort and the Javits Center,” Zeldin said. “Right now is that you have a lot of Democrats in the New York state legislature going after him. They’re calling for his emergency powers to be revoked. The Democrat New York state attorney general came out to report a few weeks ago about the undercounting.”

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.