Cuomo lawyer uses government resources to slam bombshell AG report as impeachment calls swirl

Rita Glavin, attorney for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, gave a lengthy rebuttal to the state attorney general’s report on alleged sexual harassment, in an speech streamed live from the governor’s official website.

Glavin, who is not a state employee but an attorney with the law firm Seward & Kissel, appeared in front of the state seal in a room the governor often uses to address New Yorkers. She used the time to argue against the many allegations in the report, which is being considered by the State Assembly Judiciary Committee in an impeachment investigation.

“From day one this was about building a case against Gov. Cuomo,” Glavin said, claiming that the attorney general’s investigation “was not about an independent review of the allegations” and was the result of biases held by the investigators.

“What happened here was this investigation took every possible negative thing that could be said about the governor and they put it in,” she said. “And they disregarded the positive, and the things that would balance it, and the things that would undermine what some people were saying about the governor. And that’s not right.”