Cuomo impeachment proceedings to begin soon with investigation ‘nearing completion’

The impeachment investigation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which began in March, is almost over, the New York State Assembly announced Thursday.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee had law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell conduct an independent inquiry, and they have asked Cuomo to provide any materials he would like to submit on his own behalf as the investigation comes to an end.

“We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client,” the firm said to Cuomo. “Accordingly, we invite you to provide any additional evidence or written submissions that you would like the Committee to consider before its work concludes.”

The Assembly also stated that their attorneys had issued a subpoena to Cuomo for materials related to their investigation, but that he has yet to turn them over.

“The Committee continues to expect full compliance from the Governor,” they said.

Fox News asked Cuomo’s office if he intends to provide the requested documents or submit evidence in his own defense, but they did not immediately respond.

The Judiciary Committee is next set to meet on Monday. Once their investigation is finished, the 150-member Assembly would have to pass an impeachment resolution with a simple majority of 76 votes for the matter to go to the State Senate for a trial. So far, 80 Assembly members have expressed support for impeachment.

Normally such a trial would be heard by the senators, the seven judges on the New York Court of Appeals, and the lieutenant governor. In the case of a governor’s impeachment, the lieutenant governor and the president pro tempore of the Senate – who is currently Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins – are excluded because they are in the line of succession. Two thirds of the court is needed to convict, which would be 46 votes.

To date, 37 senators gone on record supporting the progression of the impeachment process.