Cuomo hit by fellow Dems for dodging questions about sexual harassment during time as NY governor

Andrew Cuomo dodged questions throughout Wednesday evening’s New York City mayoral debate regarding sexual harassment allegations against him, which the former New York governor insisted were false.

“Every woman watching tonight should listen right now,” said Michael Blake, a former state assemblyman from the Bronx who is running against Cuomo. “Andrew Cuomo would not respond when had a chance about sexual harassment – every woman watching tonight – he was just given a chance to actually address the clear claims that were stated, and he ignored it.”

Cuomo was accused of multiple incidents of sexual harassment that ultimately led to his resignation as governor in 2021. A subsequent report from New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 through 2020,” while in January 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it had reached a nearly $500,000 settlement with Cuomo’s executive office over one of the claims.

However, no criminal charges were ever filed against Cuomo, with some district attorneys citing insufficient evidence.

“The people who don’t feel safe are young women, mothers and grandmothers around Andrew Cuomo,” Blake added in his criticism of Cuomo during the Wednesday night debate. “That’s the greatest threat to public safety in New York City.”

Cuomo was given multiple opportunities to address the allegations, but he frequently dodged questions on the matter by pivoting to other issues, like public safety.

However, Cuomo’s opponents and the moderators would not let him get away without engaging with the question.

“Mr. Cuomo. I’m sorry. I’m sure that people at home must be wondering about your answer to this question, because we speak to voters throughout the city and quite a few of them will say, I’m not sure exactly what happened with those sexual harassment cases,” one of the moderators told Cuomo amid questions about whether the candidates had any regrets regarding their past political tenures. “What do you say to voters now looking ahead to your potential mayoralty? Are you doing anything differently? And why should they believe that that same situation won’t happen again?”

In response, Cuomo addressed the question, but insisted the allegations against him were “political” and “false.”

“Let’s just make sure we have the facts,” Cuomo shot back. “A report was done four years ago making certain allegations. I said at the time, that it was political and it was false. Five district attorneys, Democratic, Republican, short, tall, looked at it all across the state, found absolutely nothing. One case has been resolved. I was dropped from that case. I said at the time that if I offended anyone, it was unintentional. But I apologize.”