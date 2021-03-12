Cuomo governorship hanging by thread as allegations mount, police report filed, legislators move to impeach

The embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is refusing to resign from his governorship as more details emerge from dueling allegations involving sexual misconduct and his handling of COVID-19 at nursing homes — and as a growing number of legislators from both parties are calling for his ouster.

The New York State Assembly on Thursday initiated what’s seen as the first step to impeaching the governor when they opened an investigation with full subpoena power.

“The Democratic Conference is taking the first step toward impeachment by opening an investigation with full subpoena power to obtain facts and testimonies under oath,” Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim said in a statement obtained by Fox News on Thursday.

“Some members, including myself, argued that we had enough admission to proceed with impeachment today but the conference is leaning toward setting up the process and structure toward impeachment,” Kim said.

CUOMO ALLEGATIONS: NEW YORK STATE FILES POLICE REPORT IN ALBANY OVER GROPING CLAIM AT EXECUTIVE MANSION

More than half of New York state lawmakers, as well as other local politicians like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, have called for the governor’s resignation or impeachment since a sixth woman accused him of sexual misconduct on Tuesday and his administration admitted in February to undercounting thousands of COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

And in a new development, Albany police said Thursday they received a report from the New York State Executive Chamber, which is the governor’s office, involving an incident with potential criminal activity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident allegedly involved a female aide and took place at Cuomo’s executive mansion. The news came just after the Albany Times Union reported on an allegation that Cuomo groped a female aide last year — the sixth allegation of misconduct against the governor that has been reported over the last few months.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating allegations, and the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn are investigating the nursing home scandal. Cuomo, who has denied recent allegations of harassment, reiterated Sunday afternoon that he will not resign until James completes her investigation.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.